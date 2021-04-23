‘First Time’: Gina Carano Posts Incredible Video Shooting A Semi-Automatic Rifle At The Range

Gina Carano posted an incredible video Friday of her shooting a semi-automatic rifle that appeared to be chambered with a pistol round at the range.

“This was the first time I ever shot this gun,” the 39-year-old actress captioned her clip on Instagram she shared with her followers from her day at the shooting range. (RELATED: Ted Cruz: ‘Of Course Disney Cancelled’ Gina Carano)

“Felt much safer than any gun I’ve ever held,” she added. “Thank you @tarantactical for having me! Looking forward to doing it again soon.” (RELATED: Cancel Culture, Coronavirus And Endless Virtue Signaling: Here Are The 5 Worst Things About 2020)

Check it out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G I N A JY C A R A N O (@ginajcarano)

In the clip, the former Disney Plus star of “The Mandalorian” rocks a red hat and red jacket while firing off at a host of targets. Judging by the reaction of the voices in the background of the video, it was an impressive showing.

At one point, what looked like a possible instructor, just kept repeating “wow” as we watched Carano nail several targets with precision.

The video was posted a short time ago and is already drawing a lot of attention, though it has yet to go viral. It is unclear if this target practice was for an upcoming project the actress is working on or just out for fun.