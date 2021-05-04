‘I Would Literally Rather Eat A Muddy Tire’: Meghan McCain Has No Interest In Prince Charles And Camilla

Meghan McCain said Tuesday that she would “literally rather eat a muddy tire” than watch anything involving Prince Charles and his second wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

McCain joined her cohosts on ABC’s “The View” in a discussion about the British monarchy and whether the public was losing interest in the idea of a royal family. (RELATED: ‘I Am So Grossed Out’: Meghan McCain Explodes Over Racist Attacks On Tim Scott)

WATCH:

“What’s going to happen to the PR when the queen is gone?” Joy Behar argued that the royal family might be finished once Queen Elizabeth was no longer around. “She’s been holding it together for almost 100 years, and William is sweet, but he’s kind of boring, you know? Kate is lovely, but also — I’m not — no one is really excited about them, and they got rid of the two that really were the upstarts, you know, Harry and Meghan. Those were the two that were going to give some juice, and they got rid of them, so that was a mistake.”

Behar went on to say that she wasn’t sure England was ready for a family led by Charles and Camilla, and McCain appeared to agree.

“I would literally rather eat a muddy tire than have to watch or have anything to do with Camilla and Charles. I find them, like, the most boring people in the world and I can say that because I’m an American,” she said.

McCain noted the legacy of Queen Elizabeth, but said that she had been turned off by the way the family had treated Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

“I think Americans are pretty protective over them right now … I’m just glad they have a safe space to live here where they can live their lives the way they want to,” McCain concluded.

Cohost Sara Haines disagreed, saying that she didn’t believe the royal family was going anywhere.

“They have been here for over 1,000 years. They’ve survived beheadings, revolutions, the bubonic plague, the abdication of Edward. They have shown themselves very adept at adapting,” she said.