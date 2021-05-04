Terry Bradshaw Calls Aaron Rodgers ‘Weak,’ Tells Him To Go Host ‘Jeopardy!’

Terry Bradshaw isn’t a fan of Aaron Rodgers’ behavior.

The talented quarterback is currently in a gigantic feud with the Green Bay Packers, and it’s been made crystal clear that he wants to find a new team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Wants One Major Thing To Happen To Return To The Packers https://t.co/0YN1sxHVKj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 2, 2021

Well, Bradshaw isn’t impressed, and said during an interview on “Moose & Maggie” that Rodgers’ actions make “him look weak.”

He also added that Rodgers should retire from the NFL if he’s truly this dug in and go host “Jeopardy!”

You can listen to his full comments below.

‘It makes him look weak’ – Terry Bradshaw on Aaron Rodgers displeasure with the Packers Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/vT52pRnpT8 — Maggie Gray (@MaggieGray) May 3, 2021

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say that Bradshaw isn’t a fan at all of Rodgers trying to force his way off of the team.

It’s also worth noting that if Rodgers does retire, then he’ll owe the team $23 million. While I’m sure Rodgers has the money, that’d still be one hell of a financial pill to swallow.

If Aaron Rodgers retires (to host Jeopardy or just retire), he would have to repay the team $11.5M this year and $11.5M if he remains retired next year — all from his signing bonus. Unless the situation is repaired to his liking, this is a serious consideration, I’m told. https://t.co/kEQwpexqX0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2021

I have no idea how this situation will end, but it’s clear that the star quarterback is rubbing a lot of people the wrong way.