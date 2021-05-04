Editorial

Terry Bradshaw Calls Aaron Rodgers ‘Weak,’ Tells Him To Go Host ‘Jeopardy!’

Nov 29, 2020; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles for a first down in the first quarter during the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Terry Bradshaw isn’t a fan of Aaron Rodgers’ behavior.

The talented quarterback is currently in a gigantic feud with the Green Bay Packers, and it’s been made crystal clear that he wants to find a new team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Bradshaw isn’t impressed, and said during an interview on “Moose & Maggie” that Rodgers’ actions make “him look weak.”

He also added that Rodgers should retire from the NFL if he’s truly this dug in and go host “Jeopardy!”

You can listen to his full comments below.

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say that Bradshaw isn’t a fan at all of Rodgers trying to force his way off of the team.

It’s also worth noting that if Rodgers does retire, then he’ll owe the team $23 million. While I’m sure Rodgers has the money, that’d still be one hell of a financial pill to swallow.

I have no idea how this situation will end, but it’s clear that the star quarterback is rubbing a lot of people the wrong way.