Caitlyn Jenner Says US In Desperate Need Of A Border Wall

Republican California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner said during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity that America is in desperate need of a border wall.

Jenner said during the interview that she supports former President Donald Trump’s policy of building a wall around the southern border. (RELATED: REPORT: Members Of Caitlyn Jenner’s Family ‘Embarrassed’ By Governor Run)

“I am all for the wall, I would secure the wall,” Jenner said. “We can’t have a state, we can’t have a country, without a secure wall.”

“You have two questions here,” the gubernatorial candidate added. “One is stopping people from coming in illegally into the state. And then the second question is, what do we do with the people that are here?”

Jenner said that some people do need to be deported, but the former Olympian has met great people who have immigrated to the country.

“We are a compassionate country, okay?” Jenner continued. “We are a compassionate state. Some help, I mean, some people we’re going to send back, okay, no question about that. But I have met some of the greatest immigrants into our country.”

Jenner made headlines Saturday when the gubernatorial candidate said that biological boys should not be allowed to compete in girls’ sports. Jenner told TMZ that it was “a question of fairness.”

Jenner defended the position in a Tweet.

“I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand,” Jenner said. “It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools.”