‘This Is A Question Of Fairness’: Caitlyn Jenner Says Biological Males Shouldn’t Compete In Girls’ Sports

Caitlyn Jenner said Saturday that biological males should not be allowed to compete in girls’ sports because “it just isn’t fair.”

“This is a question of fairness. That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls sports in school. It just isn’t fair, and we have to protect girls sports in our schools,” Jenner, who won a gold medal in the decathlon at the 1976 Olympic Games, explained to TMZ.

“I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand,” Jenner explained in a tweet. “It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools.”

I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand. It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools.https://t.co/YODLDQ3csP — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) May 1, 2021

“I have gotten more flak for being a conservative Republican than I have for being trans,” Jenner told college students from the University of Pennsylvania in 2016.

Jenner officially filed paperwork on April 23 to run for governor of California against Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is currently facing a recall campaign for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following Jenner’s announcement it was revealed that Newsom would officially face a recall election as the after petitioners reached 1.6 million signatures. (RELATED: REPORT: Members Of Caitlyn Jenner’s Family ‘Embarrassed’ By Governor Run)

Former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger weighed in on Jenner’s bid for governor during an episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” stating that “anyone has a chance because I think that the people are dissatisfied with what’s going on here in California.”