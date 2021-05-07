Teacher Charged With Allegedly Molesting Special Needs Student After Co-Worker Catches Him In Suspicious Position

A former special education teacher at an Indiana school was charged with allegedly molesting a 12-year-old student with special needs, numerous sources reported Wednesday.

Daniel Kuhn, 36, a former teacher at Alexandria Monroe High School in Alexandria, was charged April 29 with child molestation, a level four felony. Police were called to the school about possible inappropriate conduct over a month earlier, WTHR reported.

The school was alerted by a teacher who said he went into Kuhn’s classroom to ask about using a printer, Fox 59 reported. The teacher reportedly walked to a secondary “sensory” classroom after not finding Kuhn in the main classroom, and saw Kuhn sitting on the floor next to a student.

The teacher reportedly said Kuhn was “acting very nervous,” and said he was “fairly certain” Kuhn was visibly aroused as he left the “sensory” room.

The special needs student he was with has a “moderate intellectual disability,” police said, according to WTHR.

Kuhn was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident, according to Fox 59.

A part-time special education teacher also reportedly told investigators she had once entered the “sensory” room and saw Kuhn and the same student alone at the end of the day, and that he was acting suspiciously, according to WTHR.

Both teachers who said they saw Kuhn with the student said the incidents happened late in the school day, according to Fox 59.

Investigators found that a key was broken off into one of Kuhn’s classroom doors. Kuhn told the principal he had broken the lock to keep sports teams out, court documents said, according to Fox 59. Investigators also found that on the day Kuhn went on administrative leave, his work computer was reportedly scrubbed of its history.

Kuhn was charged on April 29 and had resigned from his position earlier in the month, according to Fox 59. The school said that upon learning of the allegations against Kuhn, the school launched an investigation and reported the case to police, according to WTHR.

Since the charges were pressed, a second student made similar accusations. No charges were yet announced in the potential second case.

Numerous other teachers have been charged with sexual misconduct involving students and minors.

