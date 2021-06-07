EXCLUSIVE: ‘They Are In The United States’: Parents Of 8-Year-Old Apprehended At Southern Border Are Nowhere To Be Found

The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura captured footage of a group of over 30 migrants being apprehended at the border while on the ground in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas.

Around 2 A.M. in La Joya, Texas, the group of migrants, including several unaccompanied minors, were apprehended by border patrol on Military Road, a common area for illegal crossings.

The agents handed the migrants water and face masks and split up the group between unaccompanied minors and family units.

This scene plays out everyday and night in the small town of La Joya. The youngest unaccompanied minor in the group was a 8-year-old boy from Honduras.

“They are in the United States,” the 8-year-old boy told the Daily Caller when asked where his parents were. In March almost 19,000 unaccompanied minors reached the southern border. A pregnant migrant woman with two small children told the Daily Caller her journey from Honduras started almost two months ago. (RELATED : Human Smugglers Traffick Venezuelan Migrants In Del Rio Sector)

The woman said she couldn’t ride a train or bus in Mexico because the police were arresting migrants from Central America.

Several women in the group that was apprehended were pregnant. According to border patrol officials, the constant surge of large migrant groups apprehended after crossing into the U.S. takes up most of border patrol resources in processing and transporting migrants. Thus, leaving the border more open for the trafficking of narcotics and illegal crossings of migrants with criminal backgrounds.

