Watch Jason Momoa In The Trailer For Netflix’s New Movie ‘Sweet Girl’

Netflix’s new movie “Sweet Girl” with Jason Momoa looks very interesting.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A devastated husband (Jason Momoa) vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter (Isabela Merced).” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The trailer seems to indicate that the dead wife at the center of the plot died because of a pharmaceutical company, which I think is a unique plot. Give it a watch below.

For those of you who might not remember, Momoa was a star in the early episodes of “Game of Thrones.” While he didn’t have very many lines, he was very intimidating.

Now, it looks like he’ll be out here cracking skulls in his hunt for revenge following the death of his character’s wife.

Plus, we all know great revenge stories are as American as apple pie. People love stories centered around revenge and vigilantism.

That’s just a fact, and it’s not up for debate.

Something tells me Netflix might have another hit on its hands with “Sweet Girl.” For those of you interested, you can catch it starting August 20. Let us know what you think of the trailer in the comments below!