‘Don’t Talk So Much’: Brian Stelter Gets Peeled And Roasted By Guest On His Own Show

Author Michael Wolff had harsh words for Brian Stelter during a Sunday appearance on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” and criticized the host as “one of the reasons people can’t stand the media.”

As Wolff and Stelter discussed former President Donald Trump and the media during a segment, Wolff levied his criticism at the CNN host. “I think you yourself, you know, you’re a nice guy, you’re full of sanctimony. You become one of the parts of the problem of the media,” the author said. “You come on here, and you have a monopoly on truth. You know exactly how things are supposed to be done. You are one of the reasons why people can’t stand the media. I’m sorry.” (Brian Stelter’s CNN Show Has Lowest-Rated Week Of The Year, Reflecting Overall Decline In Viewership)

Brian Stelter gets TORCHED on his own show: “You are one of the reasons why people can’t stand the media. It’s your fault.” pic.twitter.com/PASmJCJR1H — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 18, 2021

Stelter asked Wolff for advice on what he should do differently after the tense exchange, to which Wolff replied, “Don’t talk so much. Listen more. You know, people have genuine problems with the media. The media doesn’t get the story right. The media exists in its own bubble.”

Wolff also proceeded to compare Stelter to Trump. “You’re incredibly repetitive. It’s week after week, you’re the flip side of Donald Trump,” he said. “You know, ‘fake news,’ and you say ‘virtuous news.’ There’s a problem here.”

The host then asked Wolff why he kept coming on the CNN show if he felt the program was problematic, to which Wolff replied, rather bluntly, “I’m a book salesman,” referencing his latest book, “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency.”