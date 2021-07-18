UFC Star Jorge Masvidal Calls Colin Kaepernick A Coward

UFC star Jorge Masvidal isn’t a fan of Colin Kaepernick.

Masvidal, who is the son of a Cuban refugee, has been very vocally supporting the protests and uprisings on the island against the dictatorship. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to BroBible, Masvidal posted a photo on his Instagram story of Kaepernick in a Fidel Castro shirt, and wrote, “Cowards like this fool should be sent to live in Cuba see what they say after a day there.”

You can see a screenshot of his post below.

For those of you who might not remember, Kaepernick wore a shirt seemingly supporting the Castro regime back in 2016 and praised the dictator.

Kaepernick was poised to educate the US on its oppressive history, then he wore a Fidel Castro shirt. #irony pic.twitter.com/M2KzSoNkbS — Jordan Allott (@JordanAllott) August 30, 2016

Meanwhile, Masvidal, who is actually taking a stand against oppression, is out here speaking the truth and standing up for people who need help.

There’s no comparison between Kaepernick. One is a star and the other is an idiot who makes a fool out of himself time and time again.

On top of praising Castro, the former 49ers quarterback wore pig socks, compared cops to slave catchers and claimed they can murder people with impunity and get paid leave.

Props to Masvidal for dunking on Kaepernick and supporting people in Cuba seeking freedom. It’s a damn shame more athletes don’t have his courage.