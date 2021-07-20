ANALYSIS: Once Again CNN Claims It Is Not An ‘Opinion Network.’ Here’s All The Evidence To The Contrary

In an exclusive interview Monday with Variety, CNN once again claimed that it was not an opinion network.

CNN Worldwide chief digital officer Andrew Morse said that CNN+, the network’s new streaming platform, is “not going to be ideological.”

“We’re just not in that game,” Morse told Variety. “We’re not an opinion network, we’re a news network.” (RELATED: Don Lemon Claims People Use Cancel Culture As A Shield To Keep Being Racist, Sexist And Homophobic)

But evidence from CNN’s own reporters shows otherwise.

CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash recently suggested that conservative media was killing people due to alleged vaccine misinformation. She asked Surgeon General Vivek Murthy during Sunday’s episode of State of the Union if “conservative media, like Fox News, are … killing people.” Murthy said that everyone has a responsibility to distribute accurate information and that misinformation could put people at risk.

A Project Veritas video appeared to show a CNN employee discussing the network’s purported “propaganda” efforts. CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester said that the network’s “focus was to get Trump out of office.” Chester also said that CNN helped Biden – who he described as “a young geriatric” – get “through this term.”

Don Lemon, the host of Don Lemon Tonight on CNN, once claimed that the Democratic party is the “only party … that is operating in reality.” He also insisted that he is a “journalist” and “not a political person.”

“The Republican party is obsolete,” Lemon said. “The Republican party is not dealing and living in reality. So, you cannot negotiate with a party that doesn’t operate on logic.”

CNN’s chief domestic correspondent Jim Acosta, who was formerly the network’s chief white house correspondent, made no secret of his disdain for former President Donald Trump. He said in April that everyone is “dealing with post-Trump stress disorder,” and argued that the press shouldn’t “be trying to whip up the Biden presidency and turn it into must-see TV” as they did during the Trump administration. Acosta became so well-known for his frequent swipes at the former president, especially after his press pass was revoked by the White House.

In another instance, Blitzer called Trump “chicken” for ending a coronavirus briefing and not taking questions from the press.

“This is the first time, it’s only a 22-minute briefing, this is the first time a president has been afraid to answer questions from reporters. Reporters were all there, they were sitting in the White House briefing room,” Blitzer said. “That is their job to ask serious and tough questions. The president clearly, shall we say, was chicken today. Didn’t want to answer questions that the reporters had prepared.”

The network’s staff of liberal personalities seems to go hand-in-hand with some of their so-called straight news personalities.

Brian Stelter and Brianna Keilar launched an attack against Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson after the Fox News host mocked Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley for saying he wanted to understand “white rage” after Jan. 6.

“You are white rage, Tucker. You are. And you know it,” Stelter tweeted.

Tucker Carlson mocking the Joint Chiefs Chairman: “Notice he never defined White rage? And we should know what it is. What is White rage?” You are White rage, Tucker. You are. And you know it.https://t.co/iePWWDfde4 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 25, 2021

Keilar launched a similar line of attack on her show.

“He pretends white rage doesn’t exist,” the CNN host said. “He is white rage.”

Stelter made headlines by conducting a softball interview with White House press secretary Jen Psaki. During the interview, he asked her what the media gets wrong when covering the Biden administration, what her job is like compared to what she expected and asking if she made progress in defeating misinformation.

While the network called out Chris Cuomo’s strategy conversations for his scandal-embattled brother, the network protected the prime-time host by not bringing about any consequences. Cuomo had not covered his brother up until the pandemic began, at which point he launched a series of softball interviews.