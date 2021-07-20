Demi Lovato Announces Filming Of First Sex Scene

Demi Lovato announced Tuesday filming of first sex scene ever was complete.

“Had to film a sex scene today,” the 28-year-old pop star captioned the post on Instagram that can be seen here. “My first one!” (RELATED: Demi Lovato Says She’s Not Restricting Alcohol Or Marijuana, Done Taking An ‘All-Or-Nothing’ Approach To Sobriety)

“I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately,” Lovato added. “Then, I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that. I rarely ever showed my arms before.. now I’m in this!!”

“(Granted, it barely shows anything BUT STILL) I don’t always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post – I do just that!” Lovato continued. “It’s important to celebrate the little wins. Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex.”

The “Sober” hitmaker made headlines in May when the superstar singer announced being nonbinary and wanted to be identified by the pronouns they/them. (RELATED: Cara Delevingne Identifies Herself As ‘Pansexual’ Following Split From Ashley Benson)

“This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work,” the former “Camp Rock” star shared in a clip on social media.

“I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.”