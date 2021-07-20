Trump Says He Will Meet With Liz Cheney’s Opponents Before Making An Endorsement

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will meet with Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney’s primary challengers in New Jersey next week before he makes an endorsement in the race.

Trump released a statement saying there will only be one candidate running against Cheney, saying he wants to make sure he picks the right one to endorse. He said the meeting will take place at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

"This is a 'hot' race with some very interesting candidates running against her. Remember though, in the end we just want ONE CANDIDATE running against Cheney," Trump said in the statement. "I'll be meeting with some of her opponents in Bedminster next week and will be making my decision on who to endorse in the next few months. JUST ONE CANDIDATE. Thank you!"

Cheney, who is up for reelection in 2022, has continued to face criticism for voting in favor of impeaching Trump. The Wyoming Republican Party censured her in February over her impeachment vote.

Since impeachment, Cheney has been vocal about her disdain of the former president. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy criticized Cheney in May, saying she has "real problems."

Cheney said in April during a podcast with Punchbowl News that she believes she will win reelection.

"I'm confident I'm gonna win. It's gonna be, certainly, a challenging primary. I'm preparing for that right now. We've got multiple opponents," Cheney said during the podcast. "I'm gonna fight hard and I'm not gonna take it for granted."

“But I also think there are some pretty big constitutional issues at stake, and I think those are really important,” she added. “So anybody who wants to get in that race and who wants to do it on the basis of debating me about whether or not President Trump should have been impeached, I’ll have that debate every day of the week.”