Report: Paris Hilton Expecting Her First Child With Fiancé

Paris Hilton is reportedly pregnant and expecting her first child with venture capitalist fiancé Carter Reum.

The 40-year-old socialite and Reum got engaged in February after dating for a year and are reportedly about to start a family together, Page Six reported Tuesday. (RELATED: Report: Paris Hilton Calls Off Engagement To Fiancé Chris Zylka)

The TV personality previously shared the couple wanted to have a family together and that she had reportedly been undergoing IVF treatments, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Sarah Silverman Apologizes To Paris Hilton For Jokes That Made Heiress ‘Want To Die’)

“He’s just my dream guy … [Carter is] 100 percent [the one],” Hilton previously shared during her appearance on the “Trend Reporter” podcast. “We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that.”

Reps for Hilton and Carter declined to comment about the reported pregnancy news.

“I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner,” the “Simple Life” star told Vogue earlier this year. “Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!”

The actress and model was previously engaged to actor Chris Zylka, model Jason Shaw and Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis, the outlet noted.

Congratulations!