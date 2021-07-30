Biden’s Staffer Hands Him Note That Says ‘There’s Something On Your Chin’… He Then Appears To Wipe It Off And Eat It

President Joe Biden may have had some leftovers from lunch on his face during a meeting with governors Friday at the White House to discuss wildfire prevention.

AP photojournalist Andrew Harnik was able to capture a note handed to the president by one of his staffers that said “Sir, there is something on your chin.”

President @JoeBiden holds a card handed to him by an aide that reads “Sir, there is something on your chin” while meeting with governors to discuss wildfire prevention on the White House Campus in Washington, Friday, July 30, 2021. (@AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) @POTUS @AP_Images pic.twitter.com/uvjgsmQtnU — Andrew Harnik (@andyharnik) July 30, 2021

The Republican National Committee (RNC) later posted video of the moment that followed, which appeared to show Biden wiping his chin with his fingers and then putting them into his mouth.

WATCH:

After a staffer gives Joe Biden a note saying, “there’s something on your chin,” Biden wipes his chin. Then appears to put whatever was on his chin in his mouth? pic.twitter.com/VvN17i4IWY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2021

It is unclear what the substance on his chin was but it appears to be a certain shade of orange, leading to speculation as to what Biden may have had for lunch today.

can the white house confirm that president biden had doritos for lunch? https://t.co/UrpvSMWFzo pic.twitter.com/gtW4JTGka9 — Audrey Conklin (@audpants) July 30, 2021

Joe Biden’s gaffes have gotten a lot of attention throughout his entire political career, including such moments during the 2020 election cycle as appearing to forget the Declaration of Independence, and saying “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” and “we choose truth over facts,” among other moments. (RELATED: President Biden’s Wildest Gaffes)

The gaffes have continued into Biden’s presidency, such as the time the other G7 world leaders laughed at him when he reminded British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to introduce the president of South Africa after Johnson had already given the introduction.