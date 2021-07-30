Politics

Biden’s Staffer Hands Him Note That Says ‘There’s Something On Your Chin’… He Then Appears To Wipe It Off And Eat It

Joe Biden Eats Something Off His Chin

Screenshot/White House

Greg Price Contributor
President Joe Biden may have had some leftovers from lunch on his face during a meeting with governors Friday at the White House to discuss wildfire prevention.

AP photojournalist Andrew Harnik was able to capture a note handed to the president by one of his staffers that said “Sir, there is something on your chin.”

The Republican National Committee (RNC) later posted video of the moment that followed, which appeared to show Biden wiping his chin with his fingers and then putting them into his mouth.

WATCH:

It is unclear what the substance on his chin was but it appears to be a certain shade of orange, leading to speculation as to what Biden may have had for lunch today.

