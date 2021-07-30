White House Details Why Jill Biden Went To Walter Reed Hospital

First Lady Jill Biden underwent a successful medical procedure to flush out debris from a puncture wound, her spokesperson said Thursday.

The first lady, 70, had stepped on an object on a Hawaii beach after having returned from a visit to Tokyo, Japan, where she attended the Olympic Games’ opening ceremony. The incident took place prior to Biden’s scheduled official events where she participated despite the injury. (RELATED: Jill Biden Shines In Black Floral Dress In Tokyo During Meeting With Japanese Leader)

The medical staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Hospital, where Biden was taken for treatment, inspected the injury but could not identify the object that caused the puncture, the first lady’s press secretary, Michael LaRosa, said.

In Hawaii, Biden visited a pop-up clinic administering COVID-19 vaccinations and later attended a barbecue dinner with military families at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, according to ABC News.

The wound is now clean, free of infection and it is anticipated that it will heal nicely. She and the President will depart Walter Reed en route to the White House shortly. (2/2) — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) July 30, 2021

“The wound is now clean, free of infection and it is anticipated that it will heal nicely,” LaRosa added.

President Joe Biden joined her at the hospital for the procedure. The First Couple returned to the White House Thursday night, ABC News reported.