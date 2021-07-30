LA Mayor’s Home Vandalized With Trash And Graffiti After Signing Ordinance Restricting Homeless Encampments

Protestors vandalized Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s house Thursday night after he signed a law restricting homeless encampments in the city, according to CBS Los Angeles.

About 50 protestors gathered at Garcetti‘s house around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Protestors held signs saying “5 Unhoused People A Day Die In Garcettis LA” and “Your Sweeps Are Violent! We Will Not Be Silent!” CBS Los Angeles reported.

LA Mayor’s House Vandalized During Protest Over Homelessness https://t.co/u7fPxU8M8I — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) July 30, 2021

Although the protests began peacefully, dozens of officers responded in riot gear by the end of the night, according to the outlet.

“No one was in danger. Our role last night was to facilitate a peaceful protest and make sure that everyone’s First Amendment rights were protected,” Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Rex Ingram reportedly said. “Unfortunately around midnight, they were a little bit loud and boisterous, and were getting a little out of hand, and that’s why we decided to give them a dispersal order.”

By the time officers arrived to disperse the protestors, they had fled the premises. However, the property was left damaged with vulgar graffiti and toilet paper, CBS Los Angeles reported. (RELATED: ‘It’s Scary To Me Now’: Longtime Los Angeles Resident Goes On Viral Tirade Blasting Homeless Crisis)

Los Angeles has been dealing with a homeless crisis and a growing number of homeless encampments during the pandemic. Large encampments were cleared in Venice and Echo Park, sparking violent protests, CBS Los Angeles reported.