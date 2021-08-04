Vaccine Hesitancy Among Fox News Viewers Hits All-Time Low After Network Promotes The Jab, Poll Finds

The percentage of Fox News viewers who say they are hesitant to get the coronavirus vaccine dropped to an all-time low after the network’s top personalities promoted the jab, a Morning Consult poll published Wednesday found.

Twenty-seven percent of Fox News viewers said that they probably or definitely wouldn’t get vaccinated, a drop from 30% who said the same in the last week of July. Vaccine hesitancy among Fox News viewers has dropped down 10% from a peak of 37% in mid-March, according to Morning Consult.

Overall, 19% of adults said they would definitely not get a Covid vaccine and 11% of adults said they were unsure. The percentage of all adults who said they do not want to get the vaccine has remained the same for several weeks, the poll found. (RELATED: Biden Administration Says Federal Employees Now Have To Confirm Vaccination Status Or Risk Various Hurdles)

The share of Fox News viewers who said they probably or definitely won’t get vaccinated fell to 27% this week, an all-time low in @MorningConsult tracking. via @mg_galvinhttps://t.co/W2qh7kwzvJ pic.twitter.com/EYlUYcwLll — Nick Laughlin (@nick_d_laughlin) August 4, 2021

The polls were conducted between March 10 and August 2 and surveyed between 26,675 and 43,054 adults each. The margin of error is +/- 1%.

High-profile Fox News hosts, including Sean Hannity and Steve Doocy, have recently encouraged viewers to get the vaccine.

“It absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated,” Hannity told viewers. “I believe in science, I believe in the science of vaccination.”

Steve Doocy told his audience in a July 19 segment that the vast majority of COVID deaths were among unvaccinated people and said that the vaccine would save lives.

During a Thursday briefing, President Joe Biden thanked the network for encouraging people to get vaccinated. He also expressed appreciation for Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who also encouraged vaccinations.