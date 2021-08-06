Dana White Says He’s ‘Abandoned All Hope’ Khabib Nurmagomedov Will Fight Again

UFC president Dana White doesn’t expect Khabib Nurmagomedov to ever fight again.

Khabib retired in 2020 after defeating Justin Gaethje, but that hasn't stopped chatter about whether or not he'll eventually return to the octagon.

Well, don’t get your hopes up because White says it’s not happening.

“Today, I want to say it was my last fight. … If I give my word, I have to follow this.” Khabib Nurmagomedov announces his retirement after #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/Nidgf7iAMA — ESPN (@espn) October 24, 2020

White told TMZ the following about whether or not Khabib has any intention of fighting again:

I’ve abandoned all hope, so you should too. [Khabib’s] done. Believe me, I threw the kitchen sink at this kid, tried to get him to stick around and I think he’s done. I think he’s sliding into this coach’s role. You know, he went undefeated in his career and retired undefeated, and now he’s undefeated as a coach too. So, the guy has had nothing but success, he continues to be successful, and I think he’s moving on to that next chapter of his life.

This isn’t the first time that White has gone on the record that he doesn’t think Khabib will ever fight again.

This past March, he tweeted that the Russian-born sensation was 100% retired with a record of 29-0.

29-0 it is. He is 💯 officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work @TeamKhabib thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend. pic.twitter.com/QeoSP12zw2 — danawhite (@danawhite) March 19, 2021

The fact of the matter is that Khabib will be remembered as arguably the greatest fighter ever, he left the octagon undefeated and with the passing of his father, he just doesn’t seem to have interest in competing anymore.

I hope he enjoys retirement. He’s certainly done more than enough to earn it.