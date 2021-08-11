‘My In-Laws Died’: Janice Dean, Tennis Superstar Go At It On Twitter Over Cuomo And Trump

Fox News host Janice Dean and tennis superstar Martina Navratilova went at it on Twitter over outgoing Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and former President Donald Trump.

It all started when the television show host tweeted about Cuomo resigning from office after an investigation found he had sexually harassed 11 women.

“He. Is. Out,” Dean wrote to her hundreds of thousands of followers. “God bless America.”

He. Is. Out. God bless America. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 10, 2021

In response, Navratilova replied and mentioned Trump.

“You mean trump?” the 64-year-old tennis legend wrote. “Or did you forget why he did too?!?”

You mean trump? Or did you forget why he did too?!? — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) August 11, 2021

"The governor of New York crammed over 9,000 infected patients into nursing homes that helped kill thousands and then covered it up to sign a 5 million dollar book deal," the meteorologist tweeted on Wednesday, along with a retweet of Martina's post.

“My in-laws died, and I’m raising awareness about his behavior,” she added. “Have a nice day.”

The governor of New York crammed over 9,000 infected patients into nursing homes that helped kill thousands and then covered it up to sign a 5 million dollar book deal. My in-laws died, and I’m raising awareness about his behavior. Have a nice day. https://t.co/i63hhcShYR — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 11, 2021

At the time of this publication, Navratilova has not responded.

Cuomo announced he was resigning as governor Tuesday, but did not admit any wrongdoing. New York Attorney General Letitia James previously announced findings of an investigation that concluded Cuomo had “sexually harassed a number of State employees through unwelcome and unwanted touching, as well as by making numerous offensive and sexually suggestive comments.”

“I’ve never crossed the line with anyone,” Cuomo stated in his press conference. “But, I didn’t realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn. There are generational and cultural shifts that I just didn’t fully appreciate.”