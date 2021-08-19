Man Accused Of Attacking Woman In Her Apartment Building Allegedly Commits Similar Crime Days After Release

A 25-year-old man was charged Tuesday for attacking and robbing a woman in Chicago just four days after being arrested for attacking a different woman.

Deangelo Coleman’s first arrest came after he allegedly followed a woman back to her apartment building and attacked her last Wednesday, according to CWB Chicago. Coleman was released four hours later on a signature bond.

Chicago man robs woman just days after being released for similar crime, report sayshttps://t.co/kNEUKng7yo — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 19, 2021

Four days later, Coleman allegedly followed another young woman to her apartment building and began to attack her once the doors to the elevator closed, according to CWB Chicago. Coleman allegedly told her he would hurt her if she screamed. Police eventually found Coleman with the woman’s phone, watch, ID, and two credit cards with the victim’s name, CWB Chicago reported. (RELATED: Man Released After Two Prior Assaults Charged For Vicious NYC Rape)

The public defender assigned to Coleman said that he takes medication for various mental health conditions, CWB Chicago reported. Coleman was charged with felony robbery and his bail was set at $250,000.

In 2015, Coleman was charged for stealing a young woman’s cellphone, according to CWB Chicago. Just one year later, he was charged with theft of lost or mislaid property for allegedly stealing a tablet from a man. However, the charges for the theft of the tablet were dropped because the man did not appear in court, the outlet noted.

Chicago has seen a flurry of crime and violence this summer. A seven-year-old girl was shot and killed over the weekend, while her 6-year-old sister also sustained a gunshot wound.