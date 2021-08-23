Falcons QB A.J. McCarron Tears His ACL

Atlanta Falcons quarterback A.J. McCarron is done for the season.

The Falcons announced Sunday night that the legendary former Alabama passer tore his ACL during a loss to the Dolphins, and that means his time playing this season is over.

QB AJ McCarron has a torn ACL and will miss the 2021 season. https://t.co/da1tGqieCi — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 22, 2021

McCarron might only be a backup to Matt Ryan, but he’s still an incredibly recognizable name in the football world, and he was a star at Alabama.

In terms of name recognition in the world of college football, McCarron is very notable over the past 20 years.

Now, he has a torn ACL and that means his time playing in 2021 has come to an abrupt end. He’s only 30-years-old, which means a comeback is likely.

However, we all know bouncing back from injuries doesn’t get easier with age. It only gets harder, and he’s definitely no longer a young player.

Falcons QB AJ McCarron has a torn ACL and is done for 2021, a source confirms to @JeffSchultzATL and first reported by @DOrlandoAJC. An MRI confirmed what team’s medical staff suspected Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/x8bsKhzXGA — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 22, 2021

Hopefully, McCarron is able to come back in 2022 and resume his NFL career. You just never want to see a guy go down.