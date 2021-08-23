Editorial

Falcons QB A.J. McCarron Tears His ACL

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 21: AJ McCarron #5 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after being injured during a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback A.J. McCarron is done for the season.

The Falcons announced Sunday night that the legendary former Alabama passer tore his ACL during a loss to the Dolphins, and that means his time playing this season is over. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

McCarron might only be a backup to Matt Ryan, but he’s still an incredibly recognizable name in the football world, and he was a star at Alabama.

In terms of name recognition in the world of college football, McCarron is very notable over the past 20 years.

Now, he has a torn ACL and that means his time playing in 2021 has come to an abrupt end. He’s only 30-years-old, which means a comeback is likely.

However, we all know bouncing back from injuries doesn’t get easier with age. It only gets harder, and he’s definitely no longer a young player.

Hopefully, McCarron is able to come back in 2022 and resume his NFL career. You just never want to see a guy go down.