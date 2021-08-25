Meghan McCain Appears To Take A Swipe At Kamala Harris After VP Visits Late Senator’s Memorial In Vietnam

Meghan McCain appeared to take a swipe at Vice President Kamala Harris after the VP visited a memorial in Vietnam dedicated to late Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain.

“If you want to honor my dad’s legacy on this anniversary of his death – you would spend every second making sure every single American and Afghan ally is out of harms way,” the former co-host of “The View” tweeted Wednesday to her millions of followers. (RELATED: ‘Dragged’: Meghan McCain Blasts ‘Every Single Person In Biden Administration’ Over Fall Of Kabul)

“He [McCain] was nothing if not someone who understood sacrifice and loyalty to the people he served with,” she added.

If you want to honor my dads legacy on this anniversary of his death – you would spend every second making sure every single American and Afghan ally is out of harms way. He was nothing if not someone who understood sacrifice and loyalty to the people he served with. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 25, 2021

McCain’s post appeared after video and photos surfaced online of Harris carrying flowers to the site of a memorial dedicated to the late senator. It was the location where McCain’s plane was shot down in Hanoi in 1967. (RELATED: ‘My Ancestors Fought In The American Revolution’: Meghan McCain Speaks Out On Meghan Markle Interview As ‘#AbolishTheMonarchy’ Trends)

WATCH: @VP Harris stands in the rain to take a moment of silence and lay flowers at the monument in Vietnam where John McCain’s plane was shot down in 1967. John McCain passed away 3 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/1qywln7TVq — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) August 25, 2021

VP Kamala Harris lays flowers at Sen. John McCain’s memorial site, where his Navy aircraft was shot down in Hanoi, Vietnam, on the 3-year anniversary of his death. Evelyn Hockstein / AP pic.twitter.com/u1zZlmPONg — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 25, 2021

“Today, on the three-year anniversary of his passing, I paid my respects to an American hero, Senator John McCain,” the VP later tweeted, along with pictures of herself at the location. (RELATED: Taliban Fighters Enter Kabul After Afghan President Flees)

Today, on the three-year anniversary of his passing, I paid my respects to an American hero, Senator John McCain. At this site in 1967, then-Lieutenant Commander McCain was shot down. We honor his sacrifice in Vietnam, and the sacrifice of all our men and women in uniform. pic.twitter.com/rrxJ8RUxQJ — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 25, 2021

“At this site in 1967, then-Lieutenant Commander McCain was shot down,” Harris added. “We honor his sacrifice in Vietnam, and the sacrifice of all our men and women in uniform.”

Meghan has been very outspoken about the situation in Afghanistan since the country fell to the Taliban. In a recent post, she went so far as to say that President Joe Biden was “unfit to lead” over the fallout that has ensued.

“Biden is unfit to lead and I am nothing short of disgusted he and his staff can’t seem to be bothered to leave their vacation during an international crisis of our own creation,” the former host tweeted. “There should be an emergency congressional hearing before more innocent lives are lost. My heart is broken, this tragedy will absolutely haunt our country. Also – every single Afghan refugee fleeing must be granted a safe haven in America!”