Steph Curry’s Parents Are Getting Divorced After Alleged Infidelity

Steph Curry’s parents, Dell Curry and Sonya Curry, are getting a divorce and both have accused the other of having an extramarital affair.

The 57-year-old former professional basketball player Dell alleged that his estranged wife Sonya had an affair with a an ex-New England Patriots player and then wasn't honest about it, according to court documents obtained by TMZ in a piece published Wednesday.

TMZ Sports has learned Steph Curry’s mom, Sonya Curry, has filed for divorce from Dell Curry. https://t.co/dCewLCb2xo — TMZ (@TMZ) August 23, 2021

In the documents, Steph Curry's father alleged Sonya "began her extramarital affair with Mr.[ [Steven] Johnson during the marriage and prior to the date of separation, and she lied to [Dell] each time she cheated on him," it read.

He accused his estranged wife of not only having an affair with the tight end nabbed in the 6th-round of the 1988 NFL Draft, but said she's currently living with him and therefore shouldn't get alimony because of it.

Sonya responded to the accusations, denied cheating on him and said she’s currently in a relationship that didn’t start for “months after” the couple agreed to separate in March of 2020. She also insisted she’s not living with Johnson and is living alone because Dell refused to let her live at their home.

Dell’s estranged wife claimed her ex is the one who cheated in their marriage several times and alleged family and friends knew all about it.

Sonya and Dell tied the knot in 1988 and she filed for divorce in June.