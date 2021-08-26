‘Obscene Display Of Politicking’: Tammy Bruce Chides President And VP Who Will Campaign For Gavin Newsom During Afghanistan Crisis

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce said Thursday that it is “an obscene display of politicking” for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to be campaigning for Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom amid the crisis in Afghanistan.

“Yes, well, neither Joe Biden or Kamala Harris are people you want to call if you need to be rescued, so I’m not quite sure what Gavin Newsom is thinking,” Bruce told co-host Ainsley Earhardt on “Fox & Friends.” Newsom is facing a recall vote in September. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Promises To Campaign For Gavin Newsom Amid Recall Effort)

WATCH:

“This is an obscene display of politicking … the most obscene we’ve seen in a very long time,” Bruce said, reserving harsh criticism for Harris, “a woman who is arguably, could be, the most powerful woman in the world” and who must deal with “essentially a hostage crisis.”

The journalist maintained that Harris should not have left the country during the Afghanistan withdrawal because she “needed to stay and work on this kind of an emergency.” Instead, Bruce claimed that Harris is “avoiding doing her job, and I think mostly, obviously, as we’ve seen with Newsom coming up, it is mostly concerned about politics.”

Bruce also added that the anti-Newsom vote seems to be “coalescing” around Larry Elder, the conservative talk show host who is challenging the governor. “That was also, of course, an unforced error by the Democrats, when they targeted him and tried to keep him off the ballot. It reminded people about what it is this is all about,” she said. (RELATED: Gavin Newsom Will Officially Face Recall Election)

Biden said he opposed the effort to recall Newsom, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she has a “special operation” to ensure that Newsom does not lose the recall vote.

When asked about Biden’s performance in withdrawing U.S. troops and evacuating American citizens from Afghanistan, Newsom responded, “I’m incredibly proud of President Biden.”