WINNING: College Football Is Officially Back

College football is officially back, and that’s great news for America.

Today, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will take the field against the Illinois Fighting Illini to get week zero started at 1:00 EST on Fox, and that means the USA is back to winning. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As I’ve said too many times to count at this point, in this country, we play football. That’s the reality of the situation.

In America, our Saturdays in the fall are meant for college football, beer, great food and time spent with friends and family.

College football represents the greatest things about America. It’s a group of young men from different backgrounds coming together for a common goal.

It literally represents everything we’re taught to believe about the spirit and soul of this great country. Now, on this beautiful Saturday in America, it’s finally back.

Damn, I’d be lying right now if I said I wasn’t a bit teary-eyed.

My plans for the day, they’re pretty simple. I’m going to sit in front of my massive TV all day, eat some pizza, probably throw in some wings at some people, get the guys together and I imagine there will be beer involved.

There will be lots and lots of beer involved.

Buckle up, gentlemen! We have a great day of college football ahead of us!