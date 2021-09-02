‘Storm Is No Joke’: Cardi B Reveals Multi-Million Dollar Home Hit By Flooding From Hurricane Ida

Cardi B revealed Thursday that her multi-million dollar home in Atlanta was hit by flooding from Hurricane Ida.

“Storm is no joke,” the 28-year-old rapper captioned a video on her Instagram Story. The clip was noted by Page Six in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Cardi B Defends Choosing Kylie Jenner For New Music Video After Fans Start A Petition To Remove Her)

“This is so f*cking wack,” she exclaimed as she filmed the water in her house. (RELATED: Cardi B Rants About Taxes And The IRS In Incredible Video)

“Oh, my God, it’s starting to sink,” the superstar rapper also shared after showing her bathroom had become flooded too. “This storm ain’t no hoe.”

The outlet noted, the “WAP” hitmaker bought her five bedroom, 11-bathroom $5.5 million home, in Georgia with her husband rapper Offset on Christmas Eve in 2019.

The superstars live there with their 3-year-old daughter as they prepare for the arrival of their next child.

Cardi revealed earlier this year she and her husband were expecting their second child together following reports last year the two had reconciled a month after she filed for divorce. The two secretly tied the knot in 2017.

Parts of the south and east coast have been hit by Hurricane which has resulted in cutting off power, food and water to millions. In Louisiana, three people have died in the storm, the report noted.