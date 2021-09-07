Miley Cyrus Says She Thought She ‘Would Die’ If She ‘Didn’t Have A Partner’

Miley Cyrus has revealed she was under the mindset she “would die” if she “didn’t have a partner” following her divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth.

The 28-year-old singer revealed this theory during her performance of Janis Joplin’s “Maybe” at the BottleRock Festival in Napa, California. The comments were noted by the San Francisco Chronicle in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Shows Us Why You Shouldn’t Cut Your Hair In Quarantine)

“This song, to me, relates to the changes that I’ve been experiencing in my life, and the things that I’ve lost have come back in what I never knew I wanted or needed to gain,” Cyrus shared. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

“Even though sometimes it feels like we have to start from nothing, like with the house fire, and completely rebuild…,” she added. “That fire was almost three years ago and I’m just feeling like I’m starting to find my stability now.” (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

“And so I want everyone to be patient – nothing worth anything happens overnight, it takes a lot of fucking effort and resilience,” Cyrus continued.

The “Midnight Sky” hitmaker also talked about her love life since she divorced Hemsworth in 2019, after the two had tied the knot in December the year before.

“I had a theory I would die if I didn’t have a partner,” the superstar singer shared. “If I didn’t have someone to kiss me every single night. But then this was my purpose, but this was taken from me during COVID, so then I found a new purpose and that’s music is the glue over the last two years and it was what was keeping us strong at the time. I’m just so fortunate to call myself a musician and an artist, and I never want that to be removed from my life because it’s what fuels me.”