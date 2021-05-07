‘Ignorant A-Hole’: Jimmy Kimmel Rails Against Caitlyn Jenner Following Hannity Interview On CA Homeless Population

Jimmy Kimmel railed against Caitlyn Jenner, calling her an “ignorant a-hole” following her comments on Sean Hannity’s show about California’s homeless population.

“Ah, homeless people: can’t walk around them, can’t fly over them,” the host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” shared during his show after playing the clip of Jenner’s comments. The monologue starts at the 4:45 minute mark. (RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Officially Files Paperwork To Run For California Governor)

WATCH:

“Is it transphobic to call a trans person an ignorant a-hole?” he added. “Or does calling that trans person an ignorant a-hole — even though she happens to be a trans person — show that we don’t discriminate against ignorant a-holes, no matter what their gender orientation?” (RELATED: REPORT: Members Of Caitlyn Jenner’s Family ‘Embarrassed’ By Governor Run)

“It’s a tough one,” Kimmel continued. “I don’t know, I guess we’ll let the internet decide tomorrow.” (RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger Gives Caitlyn Jenner Advice On Running For California Governor)

During the interview with California’s gubernatorial candidate, Jenner talked about her friends who have plane hangars leaving the state because due to the homeless situation. The interview took place in Caitlyn’s own private hangar.

“My friends are leaving California,” the reality star shared. “My hangar, the guy across … he was packing up his hangar and I said, ‘Where are you going?’ And he says, ‘I’m moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can’t take it anymore. I can’t walk down the streets and see the homeless.'”