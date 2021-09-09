Trump Officially Endorses Harriet Hageman’s Bid To Oust Liz Cheney

Former President Donald Trump officially endorsed attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, who has emerged as his highest-profile GOP critic in Congress.

Trump described Hageman as a loyal ally that was “all in on America First,” praising her Wyoming roots and successful law career. Cheney was ousted from her leadership position in May over her criticism of Trump, and voted to impeach him in January for his role in inciting the Capitol riot that month.

Hageman “is strong on Crime and Borders, powerfully supports the Second Amendment, loves our Military and our Vets, and will fight for Election Integrity and Energy Independence,” Trump said in a statement Thursday.

Though Hageman has emerged as a top Trump ally chosen among a plentiful GOP field, she opposed Trump’s first bid in 2016 and was formerly a friend to Cheney. She was part of a group of Republican delegates who unsuccessfully sought to change the convention’s rules to nominate someone other than Trump, and casted her ballot for then-candidate Ted Cruz.

Hageman, however, said she supported Trump and his agenda during her unsuccessful bid for governor in 2018, and hoped to partner with him if she won.

Wyoming state Rep. Anthony Bouchard, another candidate who sought Trump’s endorsement, indicated that he would stay in the race, tweeting earlier photos of Cheney and Hageman together. (RELATED: ‘Like The Romeo And Juliet Story’: Anthony Bouchard, Primary Challenger To Liz Cheney, Defends Impregnating A 14-Year-Old)

“Liz Cheney succeeded getting Trump to pick Cheney’s BFF for her replacement,” he said.

Liz Cheney succeeded getting Trump to pick Cheney’s BFF for her replacement. Hageman was in Cheney’s Campaign both initial and re-elections. (Liz Cheney’s Campaign Photos ‘scrubbed’ from the Internet by Hageman) pic.twitter.com/MV8bH6VH81 — 🇺🇸Anthony Bouchard for Congress Against Cheney (@AnthonyBouchard) September 8, 2021

Trump added that “Harriet has my Complete and Total Endorsement in replacing the Democrats number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney,” calling her a “war monger” and a “RINO.”

“I look forward to an extended public debate about the importance of the rule of law and the solemn duty of elected officials to uphold their oath to the Constitution,” Cheney said in a statement. “It is tragic that some in this race have sacrificed those principles, and their duty to the people of Wyoming, out of fear and in favor of loyalty to a former president who deliberately misled the American people about the 2020 election, provoked an attack on the U.S. Capitol, and failed to perform his duties as president as the violence ensued.”

Cheney, however, was even blunter in a tweet shortly after the news broke. “Here’s a sound bite for you,” she said, referencing Trump’s remarks. “Bring it.”

