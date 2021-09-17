Entertainment

Herschel Walker Thanks Nicki Minaj For ‘Speaking Out’ Following Vaccine Claim

(Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Spike TV/Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Herschel Walker thanked Nicki Minaj for “speaking out” following her posts about the COVID-19 vaccine and telling people to pray on the decision and not be “bullied.”

“Hey @NICKIMINAJ, It’s always okay to ask questions,” the retired National Football League star tweeted Friday to his many followers. (RELATED: White House Responds To Nicki Minaj Following COVID-19 Vaccine Claim About ‘Swollen’ Testicles)

“It should be encouraged to be inquisitive in order to make sure we’re putting our country’s best interest at heart,” he added. “Thank you for speaking out!!!”

Walker recently announced he was running for the U.S. Senate seat in Georgia and former President Donald Trump has endorsed him. (RELATED: Nicki Minaj Calls MSNBC’s Joy Reid A ‘Lying C**n,’ Tells Meghan McCain To ‘Eat Sh*t’ In Vaccine Rant)

Minaj made headlines after she let fans know she wouldn’t be attending the annual Met Gala in New York City due to its vaccine requirement. In her posts, she revealed she had not yet gotten the vaccine and explained why. (RELATED: ‘We Wasted So Much Time’: Trinidad And Tobago Health Minister Responds To Nicki Minaj’s ‘Swollen’ Testicles Claim)

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine because his friend got it & became impotent,” the 38-year-old rapper tweeted. “His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with your decision, not bullied.”

“I know babe,” she added in response to one person’s concerns about the vaccine. “A lot of countries won’t let people work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll be vaccinated as well because I have to go on tour, etc.”

Two of the three vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use (Pfizer and Moderna) have been demonstrated to have more than 90% efficacy against COVID-19, Yale Medicine previously noted. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine clocks in at a 72% overall efficacy, according to Yale Medicine.