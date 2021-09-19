The Educators Who Have Gone Behind Parents’ Backs To Indoctrinate Students

When “woke” educators seek to indoctrinate students, sometimes they work hard to sneak it past parents.

Here are some of the top times efforts to sneak indoctrination got revealed.

How To Sneak Social Justice Past Parents

First on our list is a time teachers from a Missouri school district discussed how to sneak teaching about “the concept of White Privilege” past conservative parents.

The creation of courses on black history and black literature in the Francis Howell School District in Missouri became controversial after comments by Dr. LaGarrett King, a professor at the University of Missouri, during an online training session came to light.

“Our official history/social studies curriculum is political and racist,” King, a professor at the University of Missouri, said.

King also advised some of the teachers on how to conceal indoctrination from parents in “Trump Country,” saying, “If you gotta throw out the words, right? If somebody wanted to do that at the University of Missouri and rename our undergrad program or something like that ‘Teaching Social Justice’ or something like that, I’m like, ‘Do we really have to call it ‘teaching social justice?’ because all we’re doing is bringing attention to ourselves.”

“Just ‘social studies,’ and we teach it through a social-justice lens,” King added.

The school district responded by sending a letter to the community disavowing the comments by King.

A spokesman told the Daily Caller that curriculum teams would be given “explicit instructions” regarding “transparency during the entire course development process.”

“Not Even The Family Dog”

Next on our list is a teacher at Cedar Hill High School in Texas who told students to keep quiet about a lesson.

The teacher reportedly had students watch a video showing the death of George Floyd while in police custody, as well as the trial of the police officer accused of murdering him.

Students were told not to discuss the lesson with “friends, siblings, or relatives – not even the family dog.”

Parents were outraged, telling the teacher, “[Y]ou left students to handle their own emotions and mental health as they left your class, without proper and professional support.”

The lesson plan was later removed by the principal after the backlash. (RELATED: The Top-6 Wokest Teachers Exposed This Year)

Parents said a teacher allowed children to watch Derek Chauvin’s trial and video of George Floyd’s death without parental consent.

“You’re On The Mic”

Third on the list are two university professors who didn’t know there was a “hot mic” when they talked about the indoctrination they engage in.

Roosevelt University faculty members Gina Harris and Ralph Martire were discussing how they indoctrinated their students with left-wing ideology on Zoom.

“I mean, it’s all social justice. All-day, every day, I get to talk about the things I love. I’m really living the life over here,” Harris, an adjunct education professor who teaches “middle school theory and practice,” said.

“Yeah. I always flip out the kids that take my master’s class on fiscal policy and public budgets when the first three or four classes are devoted to philosophy of social justice and how you organize society,” Martire, a professor who teaches public policy and public administration, said.

At the end of their conversation, they were told their Zoom call conversation had been on the mic in the auditorium.

Extra Credit To Lobby Against CRT Ban

Fourth on our list are a pair of high school teachers in Providence, Rhode Island, with an coercive extra credit assignment.

After Republican Rhode Island state Rep. Patricia Morgan introduced legislation that would ban indoctrination of students with critical race theory, two teachers at Barrington High School urged their students to testify against the bill.

Critical race theory holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

Alison Grieco emailed her students, urging them to oppose the bill, saying, “As always, if you are a student in my class, you will receive 5 points on your next unit test if you decide to testify and provide me with your written testimony.”

Jennifer Bergevine told her students, “As I prepare my statement, I would like to be able to include student voices. Please feel free to share with me what you believe is the benefit of potentially ‘divisive concepts’ such as Race and Gender.”

Of the students who testified, all opposed the bill.

The teachers’ emails were only discovered after a Freedom of Information Act request.

A Secret Equity Survey For Fourth Graders

Coming in fifth is the Sartell-St. Stephen School District in Minnesota that wanted their fourth-graders to keep a secret from their parents.

While parents had been told their children would be given an “equity survey,” they had not been given details about what the school district and the Equity Alliance of Minnesota were asking. The children were told not to tell any adult in their family about the contents of the survey, which many of the fourth-graders found confusing.

However, one of those fourth-graders, Hayley Yasgar, did tell her parents.

Hayley later told the local school board, “My mom always tells me I can tell her anything, but she also tells me I can trust my teachers too. Being asked to hide this from my mom made me very uncomfortable, like I was doing something wrong.”

Neither the Equity Alliance of Minnesota nor the Sartell-St. Stephen School District commented when the Daily Caller News Foundation asked about the situation. (RELATED: The Schools That Retaliated Against The Unwoke)

Third-Grade Deconstruction

Ending our list is R.I. Meyerholz Elementary School in San Jose, California.

Third-graders at the school were reportedly given an assignment to create an “identity map” that listed, among other things, race, gender and religion. They were then told to circle those that the teacher told them “hold power and privilege.”

When parents found out about the contents of the assignment, there was outrage, with one claiming, “they were basically teaching racism to my 8-year-old.” Another parent at the school compared the lesson to China’s Cultural Revolution, according to Discovery Institute scholar Christopher Rufo.

After a group of parents met with the school’s principal, the lesson program was reportedly ended.

