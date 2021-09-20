Kamala Harris Slated To Make Appearance At ‘The View’ Studio, But Not The Southern Border

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to make her first appearance on “The View” Friday, with no immediate plans to visit the U.S.-Mexico border amid the ongoing migrant crisis.

Harris is expected to join hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro to discuss current issues connected to the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccinations, Afghanistan, immigration and voting rights, according to ABC News.

The vice president has not arranged for a visit to the southern border at the time of publication, as over 10,000 migrants, mostly Haitians, have migrated to the U.S. and have resided in makeshift shelters under the Del Rio International Bridge in recent days. The migrants have continued to endure overcrowded and unsanitary conditions with a lack of food, water, or proper bathroom facilities.

Footage showed Border Patrol herding Haitian migrants attempting to enter Del Rio in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, Monday. Horse patrol units were deployed to combat the mass influx of illegal immigration. The U.S. and Mexico are collaborating to cease a continuation in migration across the border, leading to Mexican officials to block entryways in Ciudad Acuña in an effort of preventing the migrants from crossing the Rio Grande River.

Border officials encountered 208,887 migrants attempting entry into the U.S. in August, a slight decrease from the 212,000 encounters in July, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data. The migration numbers have increased 317% in comparison to August 2020.

President Joe Biden appointed Harris as the leading role in tackling the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border in March, where she is in charge of managing diplomatic efforts with Mexico and Central American nations in order to control the surge of migration. After several months of criticism, the vice president made her first visit to the border in June alongside Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. (RELATED: ‘She Was Supposed To Be In Charge’: MSNBC Anchor Tears Into ‘Border Czar’ Kamala Harris)

Members of the Biden administration said Harris is not responsible for dealing with the surge but rather to address root causes by meeting with heads of state, The Washington Post previously reported.

In May, Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich urged Biden to remove Harris from her position as “border czar” in a letter, due to her absence at the border.

“Vice President Harris has shown little interest in observing what is happening along the border and has failed to articulate any plan to deal with the devastating effects of the crisis,” Brnovich wrote. “Mr. President, this is a slap in the face to Arizonians who helped elect you both to the highest offices in the land.”