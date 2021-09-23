‘Bullsh*t’: Megyn Kelly Blasts ACLU After ‘It Eliminated Women’ From Ginsberg’s ‘Famous’ Abortion Quote

Megyn Kelly blasted the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) after it “eliminated women” from the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s famous quote about abortion.

“Today the ACLU decided to celebrate, not celebrate, but commemorate the one-year mark of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death by retweeting a famous quote of her’s about a woman’s ‘right to choose,'” Kelly shared Thursday during her SiriusXM radio show “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

“The ACLU is also pro-choice like Bader Ginsburg was, rather than just posting her original quote… they changed her words to ‘the decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a [person’s] life in brackets, to [their] well-being and dignity in brackets, when the government controls that decision for [people], [they are] being treated as less than a fully adult human…” Kelly continued. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Defends Piers Morgan, Says ‘In An Era Of Free Speech Being Stifled’ We ‘Need More’ Like Him, Not ‘Fewer’)

It starts at the 1:20:00 minute mark.

WATCH:

With Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, we lost a champion for abortion and gender equality. And on the anniversary of her death, the fight to protect abortion access is more urgent than ever. pic.twitter.com/vIKadIHouN — ACLU (@ACLU) September 18, 2021

The former NBC host noted all the pronouns were changed to “they” from “she” before she called the group out for “commemorating this woman who spent her whole life fighting for women rights” by eliminating “women from the equation.” (RELATED: ‘Don Lemon’s An Idiot’: Megyn Kelly Blasts CNN Host After He Lectures People On The Vaccine, Calls Into Question His ‘Morals’)

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been gone for a year and is in no position to fight back against this editing,” Kelly explained. “Which she did not approve or call for and I gotta tell ya it’s pissing me off on so many levels, this is wrong.”

When Kelly asked her guests on the show how they felt about it, trial attorney Arthur Aidala agreed with her but criminal defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh said he felt differently because the group did use “brackets” and said the purpose of it was to make it “more inclusive.”

“Oh Bullshit!” the former Fox News host replied. “You don’t get to mess with somebody’s quote to make it more inclusive after the fact and after they are dead.”