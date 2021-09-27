US

Republicans Go After Biden For Claiming Massive Build Back Better Agenda ‘Costs Zero Dollars’

President Joe Biden was criticized for saying Sept. 25 that his “Build Back Better Agenda costs zero dollars.”

“My Build Back Better Agenda costs zero dollars,” the tweet said. “Instead of wasting money on tax breaks, loopholes, and tax evasion for big corporations and the wealthy, we can make a once-in-a-generation investment in working America. And it adds zero dollars to the national debt.”

The comment was criticized and mocked by many, particularly Republicans. (RELATED: Biden Defends His Administration’s Record Amid Low Approval Numbers, Multiple Crises)

Former Republican Utah Congresswoman Mia Love criticized Biden in a tweet by stating his claim was not true and a reason why “Americans don’t trust leaders in Washington.”

Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and Republican New York Rep. Lee Zeldin said that the program will cost trillions of dollars.

Republican Arkansas Congressman Steve Womack tweeted that Biden’s claim was “completely false.” He also called Biden’s agenda the largest spending spree in American history.

Others shared similar sentiments.

A retired veteran running for Congress took Biden’s tweet as an opportunity to make a point.

Biden has been defending his work while dealing with crises often. Since he was inaugurated, the Biden administration has been heavily criticized for a number of issues.

Tensions and COVID-19 cases increased in recent weeks over mixed messaging from the Biden administration regarding the pandemic. The Taliban regained power and U.S. troops were killed in a terrorist attack by ISIS-K during the fallout from the exit of American troops from Afghanistan. Disagreements over the Build Back Better plan and bipartisan infrastructure bill caused gridlock in Congress and a border crisis is overwhelming U.S. Customs and Border Protection.