ANALYSIS: What’s Crazier — The F**k Joe Biden Chants Everywhere, Or The Media’s Attempt To Pretend It’s Not Happening?

For weeks, chants of “Fuck Joe Biden” have been echoing across stadiums packed with college football fans, and quickly spilled into other arenas as well.

But despite the fact that Americans can hardly attend a college football game without hearing such a chant erupt, most media outlets appear to be content with simply pretending it isn’t happening. (RELATED: Fans Chant ‘F**k Joe Biden’ During The Wisconsin/Notre Dame Game)

The chanting appeared to gain momentum with the start of the college football season, becoming almost a staple at both college level and NFL games all across the nation.

College Football Fans Chant ‘F**k Joe Biden’ At Multiple Different Games https://t.co/pxzHmNHLTh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 6, 2021

College Football Fans Continue To Chant ‘F**k Joe Biden’ https://t.co/O58ffYNX3t — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 17, 2021

Football Fans Chant ‘F**k Joe Biden’ In A Packed Stadium https://t.co/9yoBxHObZy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 26, 2021

The chants spilled over into NASCAR as well.

NASCAR Fans Chant ‘F**k Joe Biden’ https://t.co/3pEhsFwR3f — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 4, 2021

Biden was even greeted by a series of flags and chants when he visited Michigan to promote his Build Back Better spending initiative.

.@POTUS has made his way through the protest in Howell pic.twitter.com/vaNfvt3F2Z — Grant Hermes (@GrantHermes) October 5, 2021

Biden noted the signs and chants, and his response to Democratic Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin — who accompanied him to his speech — was to voice concern that such profanity was on public display near a school.

.@RepSlotkin was “embarrassed” by profane language displayed by protesters. She and Biden passed this stretch of road in the motorcade. “(Biden) noted it,” Slotkin said. “He said ‘aren’t we next to a school?'” https://t.co/1uq67jB12z — Malachi Barrett (@PolarBarrett) October 5, 2021

The Daily Caller’s David Hookstead addressed the phenomenon with Donald Trump Jr., who said he didn’t expect the chants to die down or go away.

“I imagine the chants will continue because guess what folks, it’s not getting any better until we say, ‘Enough is enough.'”@DonaldJTrumpJr reacts to college football fans chanting “F**k Joe Biden” during his exclusive interview with @dhookstead. pic.twitter.com/dxiqUTWPUw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 11, 2021

Hookstead also pointed to the fact that few media outlets have even acknowledge that it was happening.

‘F**k Joe Biden” chants are sweeping across America, and most news outlets are ignoring the movement among sports fans. Why are so many people in the media covering for Biden? @dhookstead wants to know why he seems to be the only person speaking out about the chants. pic.twitter.com/35CJTRVhkQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 5, 2021

The chants rarely make the headlines at any major outlet, however. Establishment media has shared several tweets about crowds chanting, but none of them were saying “Fuck Joe Biden.”

Instead, chants about Daunte Wright — who was killed by a police officer who reportedly mistook her service pistol for her taser — made the headlines.

For five nights in a row, protesters have gathered outside of the Brooklyn Center Police Department to chant the name Daunte Wright https://t.co/devSWU2sQZ — CNN (@CNN) April 16, 2021

CNN also covered former President Donald Trump’s supporters in November of 2020, when their pre-election chants disrupted traffic.

Hundreds of vehicles flying Trump, MAGA and American flags caused delays around the New York metropolitan area on Sunday after they were seen stopping traffic to cheer and chant. https://t.co/vNis2N8yfS — CNN (@CNN) November 2, 2020

MSNBC covered chants when they were about removing a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Robert E. Lee statue, erected in 1890, removed from its pedestal on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. “There are celebrations, there were cheers, there were chants,” @shaqbrewster reports. “That statue is now down.”https://t.co/n3u6e75zjK pic.twitter.com/luEDbscvPE — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 8, 2021

And, during the hearings about the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill, MSNBC covered the chants of “kill him with his own gun” that officers heard.

Officer Fanone: “I was grabbed, beaten, tased, all while being called a traitor to my country. I was at risk of being stripped of and killed with my own firearm, as I heard chants of ‘Kill him with his own gun.’ I can still hear those words in my head.” https://t.co/NNXCtoeqDo — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 28, 2021

CBS News covered protesters who chanted “Where’s Gabby?” outside Brian Laundrie’s home in Florida.

JUST IN: Police are speaking with the family of Brian Laundrie as a large crowd outside the residence chants “where’s Gabby?” in North Port, Florida. https://t.co/RTFipuR0CR pic.twitter.com/AFJjnVHIqj — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 17, 2021

The network also covered Haitians who hoped to gain asylum in the U.S. as they chanted, “Joe Biden!”

Crowd in Haiti chants “Joe Biden” amid hopes to claim asylum in the U.S. after the assassination of their president https://t.co/BXgVvKxpKo — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 13, 2021

ABC News covered protesters in Hong Kong chanting about arrests.

‘The most ridiculous arrest’: Hong Kong activists chant protest slogans as subversion hearing begins https://t.co/7xElmWdnlJ — ABC News (@abcnews) March 1, 2021

And anti-vax protesters chanting, “My body, my choice” with regard to the coronavirus vaccines.

Protesters chant ‘my body, my choice’ days before COVID jab rollout https://t.co/A5eqxsN3fM — ABC News (@abcnews) February 20, 2021

Those same networks were quick to report that Trump, while still the sitting president, was booed when he went to pay his respects to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. They also covered when he and then first lady Melania Trump were booed while visiting the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on MLK Day. And they covered when supporters booed the former president for promoting the COVID-19 vaccines.

When NBC reporter Kelli Stavast found herself faced with a crowd shouting “Fuck Joe Biden” as Brandon Brown won the Xfinity series race at Talladega, and she either misheard or misrepresented what the crowd was saying as, “Let’s go Brandon!”

I’m pretty sure they’re not chanting “Let’s go Brandon” as the NBC reporter is telling us. What do you hear? #fjb pic.twitter.com/Ai6QU9uEZf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 3, 2021

Whether intentional or not, the “Let’s go Brandon” chant quickly took over the narrative.

Just drove by this house with a #LetsGoBrandon flag. True story pic.twitter.com/tDg27bvTzh — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 3, 2021

Outside a Jason Aldean Concert…

#FJB Or was that…#LetsGoBrandon pic.twitter.com/Hv6KT4K9Gy — Katrina Stuck in Newsom Purgatory (@BeachyKeenBabe) October 4, 2021

Biden may be losing ground, but at least this Brandon guy seems pretty popular.