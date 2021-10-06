‘These F*ckers Have Lied To Us For Long Enough’: Megyn Kelly Slams China, Biden Admin For Looking ‘The Other Way’ Over COVID-19 Origin

Megyn Kelly slammed President Joe Biden’s administration Wednesday for looking “the other way” when it comes to the truth about the origin of COVID-19, while also taking a shot at China.

“Forgive me but, these fuckers have lied to us for long enough and we need to know the truth,” Kelly said of the Chinese Communist Party and its handling of investigations into the origin of the virus. She joined her guest Josh Rogin, a columnist for The Washington Post, during her Sirius XM radio show “The Megyn Kelly Show”. (RELATED: Previously Redacted Email Between Peter Daszak, Anthony Fauci Suddenly Sees Light Of Day)

“People died, millions of people are dead and Peter Daszak is allowed to get away with his lies,” she told Rogin, noting the EcoHealth Alliance President who collaborated closely with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) lab before the pandemic. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Says She Left ‘Son’s School’ After Boys Were Asked Weekly If They’re ‘Still Sure’ They Were Boys)

“The Biden administration looks the other way,” Kelly continued. “The information’s there if only we will push for it and demand it. And we have no assurances that this won’t happen again. It’s infuriating to me. There’s just nothing we can do.” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Defends Piers Morgan, Says ‘In An Era Of Free Speech Being Stifled’ We ‘Need More’ Like Him, Not ‘Fewer’)

The former Fox News host then questions whether another president would “handle it differently” because China, she argued, has the United States by the “you know what.”

Rogin argued that there was a lot that could be done and said that if the “Chinese Communist Party is

allowed to avoid responsibility, accountability” for it “what will that teach them?”

Later, she asked the former FDA chief, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who also sits on the board of Pfizer, what can be done and whether we care about finding the origin of the virus.

“We have just sort of phoned it in on the Intel investigation,” Megyn said. “We don’t, the all signs seem to pointing to Wuhan lab and we’re not demanding that they release their information, the Chinese, which they still could. And you’re in a position of power why don’t you, don’t we care? We need the information.”

“And now you see the former [Director of National Intelligence] DNI saying Biden’s got the information that he could release, Joe Biden, President Biden, and he won’t do it,” she added.