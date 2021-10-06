Urban Meyer, Once Again, Apologizes To The Jaguars For The Infamous Dancing Video

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer’s apology tour is still underway.

According to Ian Rapoport, the embattled NFL coach addressed his team again Wednesday morning and apologized for the video of a woman dancing on him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He previously apologized to the team in smaller groups.

#Jaguars coach Urban Meyer addressed his full team today to express remorse and responsibility for his actions over the weekend, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2021

This situation is absolutely out of control, and we shouldn’t have to pretend like it’s not. Why is Meyer being treated like a criminal?

Is this why Urban Meyer is trending? 😳 pic.twitter.com/nFg8kUFVli — Dude In Texas™️ (@ChiefSVP) October 3, 2021

He let a woman hit him with a quick bump and grind. As a married man, do I endorse it? No. Do I think he needs to be held hostage forever and continue to apologize?

Absolutely not.

From @GMFB: #Jaguars coach Urban Meyer addressed his team this morning. A breakdown of what he said 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/0RiFYWoaLG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2021

At some point, everyone just has to be ready and willing to move forward. If the Jaguars continue to focus on this instead of actually playing football, they’re going to be at 0-5 before Sunday is over.

He made a stupid decision. Who cares? Why are we treating Meyer like he is under investigation for war crimes?

You all know there are players in the NFL who face real charges every year, right?

#Jaguars HC Urban Meyer already has this morning. He told his team that he’s always cared about two “things,” his family (expressly identifying his “wife of 37 years” Shelley) and his players – and then said “I embarrassed them both.” https://t.co/2Oj2ZBU8Gz — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) October 6, 2021

Stop the apology tour and let’s get back to reality!