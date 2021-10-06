Editorial

Urban Meyer, Once Again, Apologizes To The Jaguars For The Infamous Dancing Video

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars puts on a headset during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer’s apology tour is still underway.

According to Ian Rapoport, the embattled NFL coach addressed his team again Wednesday morning and apologized for the video of a woman dancing on him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He previously apologized to the team in smaller groups.

This situation is absolutely out of control, and we shouldn’t have to pretend like it’s not. Why is Meyer being treated like a criminal?

He let a woman hit him with a quick bump and grind. As a married man, do I endorse it? No. Do I think he needs to be held hostage forever and continue to apologize?

Absolutely not.

At some point, everyone just has to be ready and willing to move forward. If the Jaguars continue to focus on this instead of actually playing football, they’re going to be at 0-5 before Sunday is over.

He made a stupid decision. Who cares? Why are we treating Meyer like he is under investigation for war crimes?

You all know there are players in the NFL who face real charges every year, right?

Stop the apology tour and let’s get back to reality!