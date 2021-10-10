Trump Vows To ‘Take America Back’ At Iowa Rally, Sparks More Speculation About 2024 Bid

Former President Donald Trump spoke Saturday at a rally in Iowa, telling a crowd of supporters that he was “going to take America back.”

Though not officially announcing a 2024 presidential bid, Trump unveiled a possible slogan of his campaign to be, “Make America Great Again, Again,” according to The New York Post.

Trump teases 2024 slogan: “Make America Great Again, Again” pic.twitter.com/SJB9W5wIqj — Geoff Pilkington (@geoffpilkington) October 10, 2021

Trump also recalled winning the state’s vote during the 2020 presidential election and expressed his support for keeping Iowa’s lead-off state position in the presidential primaries and caucuses, according to Fox News.

“You proved why Iowa should continue to vote first in the nation, that’s right. First in the nation,” he said. “It all started right here and we’re going to keep it here, number one.”

The former president then reiterated stolen election claims and went on to accuse Democrats, whose internal divides are preventing the advancement of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda, of pushing the country to the “brink of ruin,” The New York Post reported.

"We're going to take America back," he said.

Trump also touted the results of the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll published Monday which found his approval rating among the Iowans to be 53%.

“We’re at the highest we’ve ever been,” he said.

A late September poll by Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa showed that only 39% of the state residents approved of Biden’s job as a president.