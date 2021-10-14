‘Absurd’: Meghan McCain Slams Ron Klain For Believing Inflation Is A ‘High Class Problem’

Meghan McCain slammed White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain for believing that inflation is a “high class problem”.

“Only ‘high class people’ need groceries and gas?” the former co-host of “The View” tweeted Thursday in response to a post that Klain had retweeted. (RELATED: ‘Dragged’: Meghan McCain Blasts ‘Every Single Person In Biden Administration’ Over Fall Of Kabul)

“What kind of absurd talking point is this?” she added.

The former Fox News host’s post included a retweet of the White House Chief of Staff who shared a post from former Obama administration official Jason Furman reacting to the United States “economic problems”. (RELATED: ‘I’m Just Going To Rip The Band-Aid Off’: Meghan McCain Announces She’s Leaving ‘The View’)

“Most of the economic problems we’re facing (inflation, supply chains, etc.) are high class problems,” Furman’s tweet read. “We wouldn’t have had them if the unemployment rate was still 10 percent.”

“We would instead have had a much worse problem,” he added.

A short time later, Klain retweeted the same post that labeled things like an increase in the cost of gas a “high class” problem.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked Klein’s position on inflation being a “high class problem”, despite a rise in prices on everyday goods such as beef, eggs, chicken, and gas, among other daily commodities.

“So I think the point here is, while there are some critics who are saying–what some of these critics are saying is, I don’t–we don’t know if they’re saying that what they thought was great was when the unemployment rate was double what it is today, or when people were locked in their homes and therefore gas prices were lower,” Psaki shared.

“We’re at this point because the unemployment rate has come down and been cut in half, because people are buying more goods, because people are traveling and because demand is up and because the economy is turning back on,” she added.