Report: Superstar Actress Katey Sagal Hospitalized After Being Hit By A Car

Superstar Katey Sagal reportedly had to be hospitalized after being hit by a car when she was walking across the street in Los Angeles.

The 67-year-old actress is reportedly recovering after being struck by a car that clipped her while she was walking in the crosswalk, TMZ reported in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Katey Sagal got hit by a car while crossing the street in L.A., but she’s going to be okay. https://t.co/fNMfuAuF0z — TMZ (@TMZ) October 15, 2021

The “Sons of Anarchy” star is reportedly “going to be okay” after being taken a local hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, a source shared with the outlet. (RELATED: Report: Kevin Hart Suffers ‘Major’ Injuries Following Car Accident)

There has been no other information released about her condition.

The driver did stop to help the actress, the piece noted. No citations or arrests were reportedly made.

The actress is probably best known for her roles in such hit shows as Fox’s “Married… With Children” and “Sons of Anarchy.” She’s also appeared on ABC’s “The Conners.”

Sagal is married to “SOA” producer Kurt Sutter and has two kids from a previous relationship, Jackson, 25, and Sarah, 27.

This story is developing. More to come…