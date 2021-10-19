Nicole Kidman As Lucille Ball In First Trailer For ‘Being The Ricardos’

Nicole Kidman takes on the role of legendary star Lucille Ball in Amazon’s first trailer, released Tuesday, for “Being The Ricardos”.

In the video posted on YouTube, viewers get a first glimpse of the film that deals with Ball and husband Desi Arnaz’s relationship in front of the camera and behind-the-scenes, according to Hollywood Reporter.

“I am the biggest asset in the portfolio of the Columbia Broadcasting System,” Kidman shared in the trailer as the famous comedian. “I am the biggest asset in the portfolio of Philip Morris Tobacco, Westinghouse.”

WATCH:

“I get paid a fortune to do exactly what I love doing,” she added. “I work side-by-side with my husband, who is genuinely impressed by me.” (RELATED: Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Slammed After Avoiding Hotel Quarantine In Australia To Live In Mansion)

Kidman is joined by Javier Bardem who plays her husband actor and singer Desi Arnaz. Other stars of the show include Jake Lacy, J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale and Alia Shawkat, the Hollywood Reporter noted. (RELATED: Huh?! Nicole Kidman To Play Gretchen Carlson In Roger Ailes Flick)

The biopic takes place over a period of 5 days in September 1952, as the cast and crew of the hit show “I Love Lucy” work to put together a single episode, the outlet reported. It is all happening as Lucille is being investigated for her possible ties to Communism by the House of Un-American Activities Committee and amid Arnaz’s “Desi’s Wild Night Out” tabloid cover spread.

Speaking earlier this year about the role, the “Eyes Wide Shut” star said she was excited to “give it a go” and revealed she’s been watching old episodes of the classic TV series to get ready for the part.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, I would love to give it a go,'” Kidman told Variety. “With Aaron’s words and his direction and Javier [Bardem]… that’s kind of a wonderful prospect to, you know. But yikes, off we go. Give it a go. Try my best — see if I can do it.”

“Being the Ricardos” hits theaters Dec. 10 and on comes out on the streaming site Dec. 21.