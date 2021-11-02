‘Bullsh*t Propaganda’: Megyn Kelly Slams Colin Kaepernick Documentary, Says It Shows How ‘Racist’ He Is

Megyn Kelly slammed Netflix’s Colin Kaepernick documentary as “bullshit propaganda,” and said it shows how “racist” the former NFL player is.

During the Sirius XM “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast Tuesday, Kelly talked about Kaepernick’s film “Colin in Black & White” in which the former San Francisco 49ers QB compared teams scouting and evaluating players to slaves being evaluated at slave auctions.

The former Fox News host admitted she and Colin have had “some Twitter dust ups” in the past, as she called him “insane” and said he’s “a racist guy.” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Defends Piers Morgan, Says ‘In An Era Of Free Speech Being Stifled’ We ‘Need More’ Like Him, Not ‘Fewer’)

WATCH:

“He hates our country, he hates America,” she added, as she noted the movie doesn’t show how “racist America is,” but “it turns out to me, it’s about how racist Colin Kaepernick is.” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Says She Left ‘Son’s School’ After Boys Were Asked Weekly If They’re ‘Still Sure’ They Were Boys)

“Who made him show up to the NFL combine,” Kelly continued. “To compare that willing and usually dream come true moment for an NFL football player to slavery. How does this wind up on Netflix?”

The former NBC host said she “can’t believe somebody at Netflix didn’t get up and walk their asses out over this bullshit propaganda about our country, the NFL, white people in general.”

Megyn’s comments appeared to be making a reference to the recent walkout at the streaming site in Los Angeles from some transgender employees over Dave Chappelle’s “The Closer” special that deals with the attacks he’s said he’s received from the transgender community.

“This is outrageous,” the host said.

Later in the show, Kelly came back to Kaepernick and said, “the nerve to compare the NFL draft to the slave trade” to her “is the most offensive thing” she’s “seen in a long time.”