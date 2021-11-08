Alec Baldwin Calls For Police Officers To Be On Every TV/Movie Set With Guns

Alec Baldwin called for police officers to be present on every TV/movie set with guns following the shooting on the set of “Rust” that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety,” the 63-year-old actor tweeted Monday in a post he shared on Instagram. The comments were noted by the Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Say Halyna Hutchins Died After Alec Baldwin ‘Discharged’ A Prop Gun)

On October 21, Hutchins was shot and later died after Baldwin fired a live round from a gun on the set of his western in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting. Assistant director Dave Halls, reportedly told the actor that it was a “cold gun,” meaning it wasn’t loaded, according to a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s affidavit for a search warrant obtained by the outlet. (RELATED: ‘My Heart Is Broken’: Alec Baldwin Speaks Out After Killing Woman With Prop Gun On Set)

The “30 Rock” star after the shooting tweeted about his “shock” after the tragedy and said his “heart” was “broken.”

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin wrote. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family.”

“My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,” he added.