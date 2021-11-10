Greg Gutfeld Blasts Adam Schiff And Media: Where’s The ‘Reckoning For This Five Year’ ‘Russian Hoax’

Greg Gutfeld blasted Democrat California Rep. Adam Schiff and the media over its coverage of President Donald Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia and the since-debunked Steele Dossier, and questioned: “where’s the reckoning?”

During a panel discussion on Fox News’ “The Five” Wednesday, co-host Dana Perino noted how Schiff hasn’t done an interview in years and went on “The View” not expecting to face guest host Morgan Ortagus, a former State Department spokeswoman.

Gerald Rivera said Schiff’s promotion of the Steele Dossier “discredits our institutions.” (RELATED: Greg Gutfeld Warns DOJ Against Targeting Parents: ‘If You Want To Red Pill Millions … Call Them Terrorists’)

WATCH:

“I’m disgusted by him [Schiff],” Gutfeld replied. “But he didn’t do this by himself. If you think about 2016 and 2020, the number of hoaxes that were created by the Democrats but were engineered by the media — you have the fine people hoax, Russian hoax, the drinking bleach hoax, the white supremacy movement hoax. What happened to that? All these things.” (RELATED: ‘It’s Disgusting’: Greg Gutfeld Says Unprepared Attorney General Sounds Like He Gets His Information ‘From BuzzFeed’)

Geraldo replied or “the hooker’s in the hotel room hoax?”

Gutfeld told him “well that’s the [Christopher] Steele dossier and that is the Russian collusion” that impacted Donald Trump’s entire presidency.

“That’s how it started,” the co-host of “The Five” explained. “So, all these things did untold damage to so many people. Personal, political, institutional..the media, intelligence.”

Dana Perino interjected with the answer, “financial.”

“Republicans used to be pro-FBI, pro-DOJ, pro-CIA. No,” Gutfeld continued. “They are as radical as Abbie Hoffman! Like we’re all on the same side as Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi. Because we all now saw what they had seen years ago.”

“My question is, where is the legitimate reckoning for this five-year hoax?” he added.”Like what can you do? Cause clearly he’s not going to be voted out. This guy thinks he’s still going to run! And, by the way, why does this guy keep saying erection instead of insurrection? What’s up with that?”

Jesse Watters replied simply, “pencil neck?”