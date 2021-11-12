Paris Hilton Shares Life-Changing News That’s She Married

Paris Hilton shared life-changing news Friday that she and boyfriend Carter Reum have made it official after tying the knot in private affair in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old socialite and venture capitalist said “I do” at her late grandfather’s Bel-Air estate surrounded by family and friends, Page Six reported.

Paris shared several photos on Instagram of her special day in her custom Oscar de la Renta dress designed by Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, Vogue reported.

“I love how it turned out,” Hilton told the outlet. “I wanted something that was timeless, elegant, chic, and iconic, and I am so happy.” (RELATED: Sarah Silverman Apologizes To Paris Hilton For Jokes That Made Heiress ‘Want To Die’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

The dress had a high collar with sheer portions covered in floral lace and a tulle. She captioned one of her posts, “Wifey For Lifey #JustMarried #ForeverHiltonReum : @JoseVilla @Shutterstock.” (RELATED: Report: Paris Hilton Calls Off Engagement To Fiancé Chris Zylka)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Several other pictures from the couple’s special day have surfaced on social media.

See Kim Kardashian Fluff Paris Hilton’s Wedding Dress at Her Nuptials to Carter Reum https://t.co/SVDgdii7o3 — People (@people) November 12, 2021

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum at their wedding yesterday. pic.twitter.com/GvB0jve57R — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 12, 2021

“Throughout the years, I was always searching for my partner,” Paris shared with the outlet after the ceremony. “Not only someone to share my dreams with but a man to build a future together. I was looking for my equal. Someone who wasn’t fascinated with ‘Paris Hilton’ but instead, someone who saw the real me and loved me for me.”

“Someone who is loving and kind,” she added. “Someone to be a father to my future children. I’m so proud of my love story with Carter, and even more excited that it’s just beginning.”

In April 2020, Hilton and Reum confirmed reports they were dating and she shared on social media in February Carter had popped the question.

The TV personality and model was previously engaged to actor Chris Zylka, model Jason Shaw and Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis, the outlet noted.

Congratulations.