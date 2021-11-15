REPORT: Aaron Jones Will Miss Time With A Sprained MCL

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is expected to miss some games with an MCL issue.

According to Ian Rapoport, the star running back is expected to miss a "couple weeks" after spraining his MCL this past Sunday against the Seahawks.

From @GMFB: #Packers RB Aaron Jones is expected to miss some time with an MCL sprain. pic.twitter.com/wgL0d1yoX1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2021

This is not what fans of the Packers wanted to hear to get their Monday morning started. This is among the last things they wanted to hear.

The Packers are 8-2, playing with a lot of momentum and Jones is among the best backs in the league. When a guy like him goes down, the team never improves.

It’s a huge blow and the Packers will have to scramble to plug that hole for the short term.

Packers think RB Aaron Jones suffered a sprained MCL but he will undergo further testing, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2021

The good news for the Packers is that the offense still has plenty of weapons even if Jones isn’t able to go for a few games.

As long as Aaron Rodgers is under center and spinning the ball, the Packers will always have a good chance to win.

rodgers with the hot read to aaron jones pic.twitter.com/GpRIGMOghj — packers clips (@packers_clips) November 14, 2021

Packers fans better keep their fingers crossed that Jones is back ASAP. The team looks like a Super Bowl contender and they’ll need Jones to get it done.