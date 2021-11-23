Country Star Travis Tritt Says He Won’t Share ‘Political Statements’ On Stage And Here’s Why

Country star Travis Tritt took to social media Tuesday to explained to followers why he won’t share “political statements” during his concerts.

“Unlike some of my peers, I choose to make my political statements only on social media and never onstage,” the 58-year-old country singer tweeted to his hundreds of thousands of followers. (RELATED: Jason Aldean Says ‘You’re Not Allowed To Speak’ If You’re A Conservative ‘In This Business’)

“Why?” he added. “Because fans do not buy my concert tickets to hear my political views. They buy tickets to be entertained with a great evening of music and to just enjoy themselves.”

Unlike some of my peers, I choose to make my political statements only on social media and never onstage. Why? Because fans do not buy my concert tickets to hear my political views. They buy tickets to be entertained with a great evening of music and to just enjoy themselves. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) November 24, 2021

The “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive” hitmaker recently canceled several upcoming concerts over COVID-19 vaccine proof, mask mandates or testing required at venues. (RELATED: ‘Okay, Daddy’: Megyn Kelly Slams Biden After He Attacked Unvaccinated In Vaccine Mandate Speech)

“I’m putting my money where my mouth is and announcing that any venue or promoter mandating masks, requiring vaccinations, or pushing COVID testing protocols on my fans will not be tolerated,” Tritt shared with his fans in a statement posted on his website.

Travis Tritt Cancels Concerts at Venues Requiring Covid Vaccinations https://t.co/51kQvkcNBZ — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) October 18, 2021

“Any show I have booked that discriminates against concert-goers by requiring proof of vaccination, a COVID test, or a mask is being canceled immediately,” he added. “Many people are taking a firm stand against these mandates around the country, and I wholeheartedly support that cause. I have been extremely vocal against mandates since the beginning.”

“This is a sacrifice that I’m willing to make to stand up for the freedoms that generations of Americans have enjoyed for their entire lifetimes,” Travis continued. “There are plenty of promoters and venues around the country that appreciate fans and the freedom of choice in this great country, and those are the promoters and venues that I will be supporting.”

The superstar’s comments follow similar ones by such music legends as Eric Clapton who previously shared he would cancel concerts at venues that require proof of coronavirus vaccination.