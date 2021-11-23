POLL: Americans Prefer Hosting Joe Rogan For Thanksgiving Over Dr. Fauci

Majority of Americans prefer hosting Joe Rogan for Thanksgiving dinner than Dr. Anthony Fauci, the results of a poll published Sunday showed.

The poll, conducted from Nov. 11 to Nov. 16 by Republican-leaning Trafalgar Group and Convention of States, found that 51.3% of the respondents chose inviting Rogan over to their holiday dinner compared to only 48.7% who said they would rather host Fauci.

Happy #Thanksgiving! Who would America rather have at Thanksgiving gathering—Dr. Fauci or @JoeRogan? Rogan (51.3%)

Among Republican voters, this difference was even larger, with 82.9% picking Rogan over Fauci. Similarly, 61.8% of respondents with no self-reported political party affiliation said they would rather have the podcast host attend the Thanksgiving dinner than the White House chief medical advisor.

Democratic voters, on the other hand, overwhelmingly preferred hosting Fauci, with 83.1% of them saying they would rather enjoy the company of the director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

The poll surveyed 1,092 respondents and reported a response rate of 1.46% and a margin of error of 2.97%.

Rogan contracted COVID-19 in early September and said he was taking several medications such as monoclonal antibodies, Ivermectin, prednisone and a vitamin drip.

Several liberal media networks labelled Ivermectin as horse dewormer following Rogan’s announcement that he was using it to treat the virus. (RELATED: Joe Rogan Says ‘It’s So Hypocritical’ For People To Tweet About Social Justice On Devices Made With ‘Child Slaves’)

Fauci advised late August against using Ivermectin to treat COVID-19, appealing to the fact that there was “no evidence whatsoever” that the medicine was effective against the ailment.