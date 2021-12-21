Giants QB Daniel Jones’ Season Is Over After Being Placed On Injured Reserve

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones won’t play another snap this season.

Jones has missed several games with a neck injury, and his season officially came to an end Monday when the franchise announced he’d been placed on injured reserve. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

QB Daniel Jones has been placed on Reserve/Injured Statement from SVP, Medical Services/Head Athletic Trainer Ronnie Barnes: https://t.co/EYIazjjDCs pic.twitter.com/a1wlHivNuS — New York Giants (@Giants) December 20, 2021

Giants senior vice president of medical services Ronnie Barnes released the following statement late Monday afternoon:

Over the course of the past few weeks, Daniel has been examined by Dr. Frank Cammisa of Hospital for Special Surgery and Dr. Robert Watkins of the Marina Spine Center at Marina Del Rey Hospital. Our medical team has continued to consult with Dr. Cammisa and Dr. Watkins regarding Daniel’s condition and symptoms, and at this point, Daniel has not been cleared for contact. We felt the prudent decision was to place Daniel on injured reserve for the remainder of the season. With continued rest and treatment, we expect a full recovery.

Ultimately, this was the best option on the table for the Giants and Jones. The Giants are among the worst teams in the league, and trying to get Jones back on the field with three games remaining would be insanely foolish.

His neck injury has kept him sidelined since the end of November, and there’s no point in getting risky with him.

The #Giants placed QB Daniel Jones on Injured Reserve, ending his season. The smart move. He should make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/jilsaNHLfm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2021

The Giants still appear to view Jones as the future of the team at quarterback. Seeing as how the season is a lost cause at this point, they have to do whatever is necessary to make sure he gets back to 100%.

If that means keeping him out for the rest of 2021, then that’s exactly what must be done. The team has decided that’s the best course of action, and Jones will watch the rest of the season in street clothes.

The Giants are shutting down Daniel Jones for the remainder of the season because of his neck injury, a source told @JordanRaanan. There is optimism the injury is not expected to affect Jones’ long-term future. pic.twitter.com/mLpLs79Svn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2021

Hopefully, he bounces back in a big way in 2022, but for now, he’s done playing.